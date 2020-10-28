Advertisement

Supreme Court rejects delay of Minnesota congressional vote

The candidates in Minnesota's 2nd congressional district: Democratic Rep. Angie Craig (left) and Republican challenger Tyler Kistner (right).
Oct. 28, 2020
WASHINGTON (AP) -

A Minnesota Republican candidate’s bid to delay voting in his congressional race to February due to the death of a third-party candidate was rejected Tuesday at the Supreme Court.

Justice Neil Gorsuch, who handles emergency requests from the federal appeals court that oversees Minnesota, denied the request from Tyler Kistner.

As is typical when the court acts on an emergency basis, Gorsuch did not say anything in denying the request.

But he also didn’t ask Kistner’s opponent to respond in writing or refer the question to the full court, suggesting it wasn’t a close question.

Kistner is running against Democrat Angie Craig, the incumbent, in the Nov. 3 race for Minnesota’s competitive 2nd District.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

