Rising COVID-19 cases overwhelming contact tracers

By Kortney Lockey
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

COVID-19 is spreading faster than ever across the country.

As case numbers rise, it’s overwhelming contact tracers and in North Dakota’s case, stopped the process completely. Something the Mayo Clinic says is necessary for slowing the spread of the virus.

“If at some point contact tracing becomes overwhelmed and states or other entities have to stop, the spike in cases goes unchecked,” says Dr. Laura Breeher, medical director for occupational health services at Mayo Clinic in Rochester. “It does promote additional cases.”

Backlogs of COVID-19 case investigations have health officials in North Dakota asking people to notify their close contacts when they test positive.

State health officials like Brenton Nesemeier are hoping the new approach will speed up the process.

“We are reaching our cases within that 24 hours of that test resulting, so we’re able to educate them on isolation and get them home sooner,” Nesemeier says. “Versus before when we fell behind, we were 42 to 72 hours behind.”

The only tracing being done by the state is in the education system and health care facilities. Which has some questioning if self-accountability is enough.

“If you’re not going to tell your contacts, you might not have told us anyway,” Nesemeier says.

He adds large, private gatherings are the number one COVID-spreaders. It’s tough--if not impossible--to identify close contacts from these kinds of gatherings.

“For contact tracing to work effectively, we need to have our cases comply with public health,” he says. “We need to have social distancing, we need to have people wearing masks, we need to have people staying home when they are sick.”

Nesemeier says everyone will have to do their part to slow the spread and bring cases down.

NDDoH: Contact Tracing

