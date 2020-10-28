MSUM moving courses online after Fall Break

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - With COVID-19 Cases surging in the area, Minnesota State University Moorhead will be moving all classes that don’t require specific equipment or learning environments completely online after the Thanksgiving break.

School administrators made the announcement to students this afternoon via email and will go into effect after the Fall Break from November 25th to the 27th.

This comes after the MSUM student senate wrote a resolution to school administration asking them to make this move to prevent any possible spread of COVID-19 as students return from their Thanksgiving destinations.

Residence halls and dining services will remain open after the Holiday and students are welcome to come back to their residence halls.

Student-support services will also remain in-person where possible.

They did also mention in the email that refunds will not be issued for Housing, Parking, or Meal plans for on-campus students.

Students will have a little less than two weeks left in the academic year when they return from Thanksgiving break.

