Advertisement

MSUM moving courses online after Fall Break

(KVLY)
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - With COVID-19 Cases surging in the area, Minnesota State University Moorhead will be moving all classes that don’t require specific equipment or learning environments completely online after the Thanksgiving break.

School administrators made the announcement to students this afternoon via email and will go into effect after the Fall Break from November 25th to the 27th.

This comes after the MSUM student senate wrote a resolution to school administration asking them to make this move to prevent any possible spread of COVID-19 as students return from their Thanksgiving destinations.

Residence halls and dining services will remain open after the Holiday and students are welcome to come back to their residence halls.

Student-support services will also remain in-person where possible.

They did also mention in the email that refunds will not be issued for Housing, Parking, or Meal plans for on-campus students.

Students will have a little less than two weeks left in the academic year when they return from Thanksgiving break.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Fargo Mayor says mask mandate working

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mike Morken
Mayor says mask mandate working in Fargo.

News

Local Priest passes away from COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Monsignor Jeffrey Wald passed away on October 27th in a Jamestown hospital due to COVID 19 complications.

Forecast

Weather - Noon Weather - October 28

Updated: 4 hours ago
Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

News

News - Local Priest passes away from COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

Latest News

News

Mr. Food -Greek Potatoes - October 28

Updated: 4 hours ago
Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

News

News - Noon News October 28 - Part 1

Updated: 4 hours ago
Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

News

News - Noon News October 28 - Part 2

Updated: 4 hours ago
Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

News

1,916 new Covid cases, 19 additional deaths in Minnesota

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 1,916 new cases of COVID-19, along with 19 additional deaths

News

Mail-in voting deadlines

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kortney Lockey
Mail-in voting deadlines for North Dakota and Minnesota.

News

781 new Covid cases, 12 more deaths in North Dakota

Updated: 5 hours ago
The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 781 new cases of COVID-19 along with 12 more deaths in the state