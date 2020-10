FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Have you voted yet? Three candidates are running for mayor of the Red River Zoo. They include Milo the two toed sloth, Goober the blue and golf macaw and Coco Peru, the black footed ferret. At last count, Milo is currently ahead, but Coco Peru is still in it! Voting continues until November 3rd.

