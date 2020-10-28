Mail-in voting deadlines

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

We’re less than a week away from Election Day, and if you’re mailing in your ballot this year, you’ll want to do that ASAP.

Let’s talk about deadlines:

In North Dakota, Friday is the latest you should mail in your ballot. However, as long as it’s postmarked the day before the election, your vote will be counted.

In Minnesota, as long as your ballot is postmarked the day of the election and is received within the following seven days, it’ll be counted.

Officials in both states say they are still mailing out ballots to those who are requesting them. However, officials suggest coming to the courthouse and voting absentee, rather than leaving it to chance this close to Election Day.

