Local Priest passes away from COVID-19

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Diocese of Fargo and Bishop John Folda announced on Wednesday the death of Monsignor Jeffrey Wald. He was the Pastor of St. James Basilica in Jamestown, St. Mathias Church in Windsor and St. Margaret Mary Church in Buchanan.

Monsignor Wald passed away on October 27th in a Jamestown hospital due to COVID 19 complications. He was 56 years old.

Monsignor Wald was born on December 17, 1963 and was ordained a priest of the Diocese of Fargo on June 6, 1992. In addition to his most recent parishes, Monsignor Wald served at parishes in Grand Forks, Fingal, Oriska, Crary, Devils Lake, Starkweather and Fargo, as well as at Cardinal Muench Seminary in Fargo, before his death.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

