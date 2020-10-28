Advertisement

Local Priest passes away from COVID-19

By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Diocese of Fargo and Bishop John Folda announced on Wednesday the death of Monsignor Jeffrey Wald. He was the Pastor of St. James Basilica in Jamestown, St. Mathias Church in Windsor and St. Margaret Mary Church in Buchanan.

Monsignor Wald passed away on October 27th in a Jamestown hospital due to COVID 19 complications. He was 56 years old.

Monsignor Wald was born on December 17, 1963 and was ordained a priest of the Diocese of Fargo on June 6, 1992. In addition to his most recent parishes, Monsignor Wald served at parishes in Grand Forks, Fingal, Oriska, Crary, Devils Lake, Starkweather and Fargo, as well as at Cardinal Muench Seminary in Fargo, before his death.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

News - Local Priest passes away from COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

News

Mr. Food -Greek Potatoes - October 28

Updated: 1 hour ago
Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

News

News - Noon News October 28 - Part 1

Updated: 1 hour ago
Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

News

News - Noon News October 28 - Part 2

Updated: 1 hour ago
Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

Latest News

News

1,916 new Covid cases, 19 additional deaths in Minnesota

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 1,916 new cases of COVID-19, along with 19 additional deaths

News

Mail-in voting deadlines

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kortney Lockey
Mail-in voting deadlines for North Dakota and Minnesota.

News

781 new Covid cases, 12 more deaths in North Dakota

Updated: 2 hours ago
The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 781 new cases of COVID-19 along with 12 more deaths in the state

Valley Today

“God saved me” - Car plunges into swamp along I-94 near Casselton

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jordan Schroeer
Trooper Gabe Irvis with the North Dakota Highway Patrol tweeted a video showing a Mazda vehicle in the swamp.

News

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz Visiting Moorhead Area

Updated: 5 hours ago
Valley Today on KVLY

Valley Today

South Dakota medical groups promote masks, countering Noem

Updated: 6 hours ago
The move counters Gov. Kristi Noem, who has repeatedly cast doubt on recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to wear face coverings in public.