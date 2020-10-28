Advertisement

Lefse facemasks sell like hotcakes

Lefse Masks
Lefse Masks(Stabo Scandinavian Imports)
By Max Grossfeld
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - One Fargo store has found a way to have a little fun with mask wearing, while celebrating Scandinavian culture.

Stabo Scandinavian Imports worked with a T-shirt printer in Fargo to make lefse masks.

One dollar from the sale of each mask will go toward the Sons of Norway to help them keep making the delicious dish.

“We just think we’re going to embrace this. Everybody’s wearing masks. It’s important to wear a mask and let’s have some fun with it, and just enjoy it,” said Susan Rusch, owner.

While the lefse masks are sold out right now, owner Susan Rusch says they should be back on the shelves soon.

If you’d like to order one, go to https://www.stabo-imports.com/ or call (701) 282-0421

