Homeowner spots flames, prevents house from burning

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A homeowner is being credited with saving more of their house after they spotted flames and called 911.

Authorities say they were called to the 300 block of 8th Ave. S. in Fargo for reports of an attic fire around 9:35 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 27.

The fire was in the attic and fire crews put it out relatively quick and kept damage to a small area.

The full extent of structural damage to the attic is unknown at this time, the cause is also under investigation.

