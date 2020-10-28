Governor Walz in Moorhead, Crookston on Wednesday

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Minnesota Governor Tim Walz will facilitate a COVID-19 roundtable discussion Wednesday morning at the Hjemkomst Center in Moorhead. He’ll be joined by Dr. Avish Nagpal, an Infectious Disease Specialist, and Elizabeth Bjur, a Public Health Nurse. Minnesotans impacted by COVID-19 will be discussing the virus’s impact on the state and steps people can take to protect themselves.

From there, Gov. Walz will head to Crookston for a groundbreaking ceremony celebrating the construction of a 67,000-square-foot soybean crush facility called the Ag Innovation Campus. The campus will be the first of its kind in the nation, employing up to 65 staffers. The project received $5 million in funding from the Minnesota Legislature, and comes after decades of soybean research and development. The ceremony will begin at 1 p.m. at the Polk County Environmental Services Building (320 Ingersoll Ave.) in Crookston.

“In Minnesota, we are proud of the strong innovation and collaboration in our ag community. The Ag Innovation Campus in Crookston is a perfect example of this unique Minnesota ingenuity,” Gov. Walz said. “It will provide valuable jobs and industrial research opportunities in northwest Minnesota and spark a new wave of processing and value-added opportunities across the state. And it will open new markets for our farmers and the ag industry as a whole."

