Advertisement

“God saved me” - Car plunges into swamp along I-94 near Casselton

Authorities responded to this crash where the driver went off the interstate and ended up in the swamp.
Authorities responded to this crash where the driver went off the interstate and ended up in the swamp.(Trooper Gabe Irvis, ND Highway Patrol)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 8:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEAR CASSELTON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It was a scary morning drive for one person when their vehicle went off the road and plunged into a swamp along the interstate.

Trooper Gabe Irvis with the North Dakota Highway Patrol tweeted a video showing a Mazda vehicle in the swamp. He said the crash happened near Casselton on I-94 Wednesday morning.

In the tweet, Irvis also says “Falling asleep behind the wheel is dangerous. The driver stated, “God saved me.” I’ll agree with that.”

No other details are out about the crash at this moment, stay with Valley News Live as we await the crash report.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz Visiting Moorhead Area

Updated: 2 hours ago
Valley Today on KVLY

Valley Today

South Dakota medical groups promote masks, countering Noem

Updated: 3 hours ago
The move counters Gov. Kristi Noem, who has repeatedly cast doubt on recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to wear face coverings in public.

Valley Today

Backers get needed funds for North Dakota Roosevelt library

Updated: 3 hours ago
The library foundation announced that it had obtained the $100 million in commitments late Tuesday, on what would be Roosevelt’s 162nd birthday.

Forecast

Weather - Valley Today Weather - October 28

Updated: 3 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley Today on Fargo CW

Latest News

Valley Today

Supreme Court rejects delay of Minnesota congressional vote

Updated: 4 hours ago
A Minnesota Republican candidate’s bid to delay voting in his congressional race to February due to the death of a third-party candidate was rejected Tuesday at the Supreme Court.

Valley Today

Teen who recorded Floyd death on phone to receive PEN award

Updated: 4 hours ago
The literary and human rights organization will present Darnella Frazier with the PEN/Benenson Courage Award.

News

Valley Today -Oct. 28th

Updated: 5 hours ago
Valley Today on KVLY

Valley Today

Homeowner spots flames, prevents house from burning

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jordan Schroeer
The fire was in the attic and fire crews put it out relatively quick and kept damage to a small area.

Valley Today

Bemidji Police searching for missing teen girl

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jordan Schroeer
Police say it appears Sayers left the area voluntarily.

News

Missing persons systems in Minnesota, no Silver Alerts

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Katherine Aupperle
The search for an 80-year-old Minnesota woman has been called off after she was found dead.