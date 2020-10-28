“God saved me” - Car plunges into swamp along I-94 near Casselton

NEAR CASSELTON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It was a scary morning drive for one person when their vehicle went off the road and plunged into a swamp along the interstate.

Trooper Gabe Irvis with the North Dakota Highway Patrol tweeted a video showing a Mazda vehicle in the swamp. He said the crash happened near Casselton on I-94 Wednesday morning.

In the tweet, Irvis also says “Falling asleep behind the wheel is dangerous. The driver stated, “God saved me.” I’ll agree with that.”

No other details are out about the crash at this moment, stay with Valley News Live as we await the crash report.

