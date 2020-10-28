Fargo Mayor says mask mandate working

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Mayor Tim Mahoney says there’s been a good response, thus far, to the mask mandate for Fargo. It’s been in effect for a week and a half and Mahoney says he feels its making a dent. He cited the drop in active cases in Cass County, which were running around 200 a day before the mandate and are around 160 currently. He’s hoping to see a trend of the lower number. The Mayor says he’s seen many businesses, who are complying with state guidelines for capacity given the county’s high risk level. However, he did note that there are some that aren’t and the city is working to get them in line.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.