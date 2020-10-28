Advertisement

Fargo Mayor says mask mandate working

File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN ONLINE)
By Mike Morken
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Mayor Tim Mahoney says there’s been a good response, thus far, to the mask mandate for Fargo. It’s been in effect for a week and a half and Mahoney says he feels its making a dent. He cited the drop in active cases in Cass County, which were running around 200 a day before the mandate and are around 160 currently. He’s hoping to see a trend of the lower number. The Mayor says he’s seen many businesses, who are complying with state guidelines for capacity given the county’s high risk level. However, he did note that there are some that aren’t and the city is working to get them in line.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

MSUM moving courses online after Fall Break

Updated: 15 minutes ago
Classes at MSUM moving completely online after Thanksgiving break.

News

Local Priest passes away from COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Monsignor Jeffrey Wald passed away on October 27th in a Jamestown hospital due to COVID 19 complications.

Forecast

Weather - Noon Weather - October 28

Updated: 4 hours ago
Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

News

News - Local Priest passes away from COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

Latest News

News

Mr. Food -Greek Potatoes - October 28

Updated: 4 hours ago
Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

News

News - Noon News October 28 - Part 1

Updated: 4 hours ago
Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

News

News - Noon News October 28 - Part 2

Updated: 4 hours ago
Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

News

1,916 new Covid cases, 19 additional deaths in Minnesota

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 1,916 new cases of COVID-19, along with 19 additional deaths

News

Mail-in voting deadlines

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kortney Lockey
Mail-in voting deadlines for North Dakota and Minnesota.

News

781 new Covid cases, 12 more deaths in North Dakota

Updated: 5 hours ago
The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 781 new cases of COVID-19 along with 12 more deaths in the state