FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Dr. Birx shares her experience with Governor Burgum and praised his aggressive testing and care of high-risk individuals in the state.

Dr. Birx shares her experience with Governor Burgum and praised his aggressive testing and care of high-risk individuals in the state. - Producer AJ Posted by POVnow on Tuesday, October 27, 2020

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.