Bemidji Police searching for missing teen girl

BEMIDJI, MINN (Valley News Live) - The Bemidji Police Department wants your help finding a missing 16-year-old girl.

Dezarae Sayers was last seen in the 2400 block of Park Ave. NW on Oct. 27.

Police say it appears Sayers left the area voluntarily.

She’s described as about 5′4″, 130 lbs with brown eyes and long brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black and white Vans shoes and dark blue jeans. Police say she may be in the Red Lake area.

If you see her, call police at 218-333-9111.

