ATVs Stolen from a Moorhead Man’s Driveway

ATVs stolen from driveway
ATVs stolen from driveway(Theron Hylla)
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Moorhead man captured a brazen theft on a security camera. It happened just before 2 p.m. on Friday. The homeowner says two ATVs on a trailer were stolen right from his driveway.

He asks you to be on the lookout for two suspects captured on his neighbor’s security camera. He says they were driving a white Denali. He describes one of them as slim build, about 6 feet tall, wearing a red hoodie. He describes the second suspect as more of a medium build with longer hair, wearing a baseball cap.

If you have any information, call Moorhead Police at 218-299-5120.

