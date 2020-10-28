Advertisement

781 new Covid cases, 12 more deaths in North Dakota

Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 781 new cases of COVID-19 along with 12 more deaths in the state.

In total, 488 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.

In Cass County alone there are currently 134 new cases.

Health officials said the daily positivity rate is 10.24 percent.

There are now 6,247 active cases in North Dakota, with 178 patients hospitalized.

