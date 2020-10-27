Advertisement

UND freshman convicted of bullying addresses incident

Report from Arizona Republic details incident which occurred in 2016
UND freshman Mitchell Miller was convicted of a bullying charge in 2016. Miller is a freshman on the men's hockey team.
By Alex Egan
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A report Monday by the Arizona Republic details a bullying incident involving University of North Dakota freshman and Arizona Coyotes draft pick Mitchell Miller.

According to the report, the incident occurred four years ago when Miller tricked a developmentally disabled African-American classmate to lick a candy push pop after Miller and another boy wiped it in a urinal.

The victim also said Miller, who was 14 years old at the time, taunted him by calling him racially insensitive names.

Miller admitted to the charge in an Ohio juvenile court and was sentenced to 25 hours of community service.

The report alleges the victim was never personally apologized to.

Miller was drafted in the fourth round of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft by the Arizona Coyotes. Miller sent letters to all 32 NHL teams prior to the draft acknowledging the incident.

After the story was published Monday, University of North Dakota hockey head coach Brad Berry released a statement, “We were aware of an unfortunate incident that occurred with Mitchell in eighth grade. We made a decision that our program could provide him the necessary infrastructure and culture to hone not only his hockey abilities but most importantly, assist him in his continuing growth as a human being which will last him the remainder of his life.”

Miller has released a statement through the Coyotes, which can be found in the Arizona Republic report.

