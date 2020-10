WESTLAKE, TX (Valley News Live) - Former NFL player and Heisman Trophy winner, Herschel Walker, shares why he supports President Trump. He has harsh words for the media’s portrayal of the President as being anti-minority and he praises President Trump’s policies that positively affect the black community.

INCREDIBLE interview with Heisman Trophy winner, and fmr MN Viking Herschel Walker. We chat about his support for... Posted by POVnow on Tuesday, October 27, 2020

