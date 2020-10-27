Advertisement

MN man with 28 DWIs dies

Danny Bettcher
Danny Bettcher(KVLY)
By Katherine Aupperle
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NEW YORK MILLS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - 67-year-old Danny Lee Bettcher has passed away.

Bettcher is known as Minnesota’s most notorious drunk driver with at least 28 DWI arrests during his lifetime.

Bettcher’s accessible Minnesota criminal record only goes back to 1980, so it is quite possible he has been charged with more than 28 DWIs over his driving career, which dates back to the 1960s.

According to Bettcher’s obituary, he passed away unexpectedly at his home in New York Mills of natural causes on October 20.

The obituary goes on to say, “Although his life may be best described as wayward, Danny would help anyone with anything and deep down had a heart of gold.”

