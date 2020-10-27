Missing 80-year-old woman found dead

MORA, Minn. (Valley News Live) -

Authorities say the body of a missing 80-year-old woman has been found near Cambridge, MN.

In a post on Facebook, the Kanabec County Sheriff’s Office said Andrea “Andy” Nyberg was found well off the road in an unharvested cornfield.

Family members say Nyberg struggled with dementia. She was last seen around 5 p.m. Friday near Mora, MN.

According to the Kanabec County Sheriff’s Office, Nyberg does not drive, but on Friday evening she took the family car while she and her husband were visiting friends near Mora.

According to a press release from the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office, their emergency communications center received a call from someone at around 12:30 p.m. Monday, saying they could see a red car in a cornfield near Cambridge. When deputies arrived, they located the car deep into the cornfield, where they found a woman, later identified as Nyberg.

Kanabec County Sheriff Brian Smith said his office received a report from Blackhawk County, Iowa Monday morning that someone may have seen Andi, the first solid lead they’ve had on her whereabouts since she disappeared.

Smith said residents of rural Hudson, Iowa say an elderly woman driving a red vehicle and matching Nyberg’s description came to their door Sunday night between 9 and 10 p.m. asking for help in finding a hotel. The residents didn’t think much about it until they logged onto social media Monday morning, and learned about the case.

Hudson is in northeastern Iowa, not far from both Waterloo and Cedar Falls. Smith says authorities in Blackhawk County checked hotel parking lots in both communities, but did not see the car Nyberg is thought to be driving.

