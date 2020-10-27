Advertisement

Mental health resources going mobile for NDSU

World Mental Health Day
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - NDSU now has a mental health resource available to students, for free, on their phones.

The University says students can download the WellTrack app, a mental health wellbeing application. An NDSU assistant director of clinical and crisis services say the app is an interactive, self-therapy app that allows people to take an assessment for depression, anxiety and stress. The app will then give recommendations for some guided self-learning.

If a student wants to work with a counselor, the client can also volunteer to share that data with their counselor to help in future sessions.

Students need to register with their NDSU email address for full access. The free app is available in the Apple and Android stores.

