Man arrested for DUI following semi fire in Park Rapids, MN

fire graphic
fire graphic(Source: AP)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 6:34 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PARK RAPIDS, MINN (Valley News Live) - One man was arrested for third-degree DUI following a semi fire that damaged a nearby business in Park Rapids.

The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office says it was called to a semi driving recklessly on Hwy. 71 north of the city on Sunday, Oct. 25.

When crews arrived on scene, the semi was on fire and the driver was still inside. The Sheriff’s office says emergency workers eventually got the man out of the semi before it completely went up in flames. Authorities say the semi was hauling wheat from Thief River Falls, MN to Hastings, MN.

Deputies noticed the driver, 57-year-old Shawn Nelson of East Grand Forks, had bloodshot eyes and slurred speech. Law enforcement conducted a sobriety test and say Nelson blew a .20 on a breath test; .08 is the legal limit.

The semi is considered a total loss and a nearby business, Leading Edge Mechanical, also has damage from the fire.

Nelson was taken to the Hubbard County Jail and the fire is still under investigation.

