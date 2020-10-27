Advertisement

Man arrested after stolen vehicle report in Dilworth

Marcos Garza, 29, is charged with possession of stolen property, theft/possession of stolen credit cards and driving under suspension.
Marcos Garza, 29, is charged with possession of stolen property, theft/possession of stolen credit cards and driving under suspension.
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Cass County Deputies say around 11:15 Monday night, they responded to a stolen vehicle report from Dilworth. Deputies say at that time the vehicle was being tracked by GPS near Argusville, ND.

Deputies found the vehicle driving southbound on County Rd 81 between Argusville and Harwood. 29-year-old Marcos Garza was arrested following a traffic on multiple charges and the vehicle was returned to the owner.

Garza was arrested for Possession of Stolen Property, Theft/Possession of Stolen Credit Cards and Driving Under Suspension.

