Man accused in killing ex-girlfriend, arson is heading to trial

(KVLY)
By Bailey Hurley
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and starting a fire to possibly cover it up is now slated to go to trial.

44-year-old Sheldon Davis is charged with one count of murder, arson and endangering by fire in the death of 52-year-old Denise Anderson back in Aug. 2019.

Documents say Davis went over to his friend Lenny Wilds' house and told his friend that he had done ‘something bad.’ Wilds told police that Davis confessed to leaving the stove on at his apartment, and that Davis had talked before about wanting to kill Denise Anderson because of pending domestic and sexual assault charges she filed against him.

During two jailhouse interviews with Valley News Live, Davis maintained his innocence.

Davis is set to go to trial March 4, and court records estimate the proceedings will last eight days.

