Popular Grand Forks Halloween house sitting this holiday out due to COVID-19

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Halloween traditions are changing for hundreds of Grand Forks families this weekend as a large, well-known trick-or-treating house has decided, after nearly 25 years, to sit this Halloween out.

“Do you want a scary yard and to catch COVID? Or do you want to drive by the whole month and be safe on Halloween?” Kelly Nelson said.

For Nelson, her love for Halloween is simple: 'It’s fun! It is like a stress-free holiday. You can be whatever you want, you can change costumes.”

And while her yard still may seem decked out compared to most— Looking back to year’s past, this is relatively tame.

“We’ve had everything from ‘The Walking Dead’ to last year was movie classics where we had the Sanderson Sisters,” Nelson said.

Nelson says she already had this year’s theme picked out, but scaled it back a bit once COVID-19 hit this spring.

“I decided, 'Ok, we will do a smaller display this year and it will be toxic garden. We were going to have a row of corn with the corn people coming out. We were going to have garbage cans that we were going to paint with the toxic sign," she explained.

However, Nelson says as COVID cases continued to surge through the state and with an estimated 3,000 trick-or-treaters ending up at her door each year, Nelson says she knew this year would have to be different for everyone.

“You keep scaling back. ‘Ok, no hot chocolate this year and I suppose we could put tables up at the end of the driveway.’ And that’s fine for protecting all of us, but it doesn’t protect anybody else. So then I’m defeating the purpose,” Nelson said.

Nelson emphasizes while this entire holiday season will be different, that doesn’t mean it’s bad.

“It’s not like they canceled Halloween! I think the only one canceling Halloween for their kids are the parents complaining about everyone cancelling Halloween for their kids,” she said.

Nelson says, instead of mourning what should have been, she encourages parents to make the most out of this COVID Halloween.

“What do you think all these kids are going to remember? All these adults complaining about trick-or-treating? And they’re going to be sad because they didn’t get to go and it was just another day? Or they can go, ‘Best day ever!’” Nelson said.

For Nelson, she says she and her grandkids will be starting new traditions with lots of Halloween-themed recipes and games.

“We’ve got mummy bowling! We’ve got twister! Halloween twister!” she said.

Nelson adds her Halloween display will be taken down on Friday night so trick-or-treaters don’t get confused on which houses they can and can’t go to, as well as to prevent any potential vandalism.

