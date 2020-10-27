GF Sheriff: Man arrested after breaking-in home, SWAT standoff

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is now facing multiple charges after police say he broke-in to a person’s house and then prompted a SWAT standoff near Grand Forks.

The Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Department says it started around 10:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 26 at a home at 1747 23rd Ave. NE when the homeowner came back and found a man standing inside his house.

The victim called police and told them there were weapons inside and the suspect would have easy access to them.

Authorities then set up a perimeter and used a PA system to talk to the man, but he wouldn’t give up. After hours of talking to the man, he eventually ran from the house around 4:30 Tuesday morning, trying to get into the woods nearby.

When he was trying to get away, SWAT arrested him.

The suspect is 46-year-old Chad Ostlund of Grand Forks and the incident report shows he’s charged with burglary and refusal to halt.

