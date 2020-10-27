Advertisement

Fargo Police warn of kitten scam

By Katherine Aupperle
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Buyers beware. A website claiming to sell kittens in the Fargo area is not what it seems.

“An individual reached out to us through our website from Arizona claiming that they were having issues with this cat breeder that lives or claimed to be local here in Fargo,” Jessica Schindeldecker with the Fargo Police said.

That person told police they’ve lost more than $2,000, paying fees for adoption, vaccines, shipping, a city permit, and an additional request for $1,000 for COVID-related fees.

“One of the hardest things I have to do is tell people that they’re probably never going to see that money again,” Schindeldecker said.

Schnideldecker says immediately after looking at the website, she knew it was most likely a scam. Grammar and punctuation issues are just one of the many red flags.

And a little digging shows even more troublesome signs. The location shown on the website pins the business somewhere in downtown Fargo, but the address brings you to a residential neighborhood in south Fargo.

If you give them a call, no answer.

An email exchange with Valley News Live shows more typos, reluctance to be able to see the kittens, and refusal to answer when they are asked if they are a scam.

BBB Scam Tracker, which is BBB’s free public tool to report suspicious activity shows one heartbreaking story after another,” Bao Vang, Communications Director of Better Business Bureau- Minnesota & North Dakota, said.

The kitten scam is just one example impacting our region. The BBB Scam Tracker showing a report to the BBB says this person in Moorhead was scammed out of upwards of $60,000 after trying to buy a puppy.

That’s why it’s important to avoid buying before seeing the animal in person, check references for the website, and never wire money as this offers no customer protection.

Officials say if you think you have come across a scam, make sure you report it to the Better Business Bureau and the Federal Trade Commission so that others don’t fall victim.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Crookston Police investigating burglaries at two businesses

Updated: 7 minutes ago
The burglaries happened around 7:10 AM on Saturdaying October 24.

News

Agreement reached paving the way for the Fargo Diversion Project

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Mike Morken
Agreement Reached to End Lawsuits and Compensate for Impacts From the Fargo-Moorhead Area Diversion Project

News

Mask Mandates in Grand Forks, Devils Lake

Updated: 51 minutes ago
They’re similar to the mandates in Fargo and Minot in that they have no penalties attached.

Sports

Sports - 10:00PM Sports Oct 26

Updated: 1 hour ago
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Latest News

News

News - 10:00PM News Oct 26 - Part 3

Updated: 1 hour ago
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - Fargo Police warn of kitten scam

Updated: 1 hour ago
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - 10:00PM News Oct 26 - Part 1

Updated: 1 hour ago
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Forecast

Weather - 10:00PM Weather Oct 26

Updated: 1 hour ago
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - 10:00PM News Oct 26 - Part 2

Updated: 1 hour ago
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

POVnow

Amy Coney Barrett Confirmation, Dr. Birx In Bismarck

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Anna Johnson
Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed by the Senate this evening with a vote of 52 to 48. Dr. Birx visited Bismarck, ND today.