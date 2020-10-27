Advertisement

Protester faces federal indictment after downtown riot

(KVLY)
By Katherine Aupperle
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Another protester will face federal indictment in connection to the riots in Downtown Fargo on May 30.

21-year old Abdimanan Bana Habib was indicted on a federal charge of civil disorder.

According to a North Dakota District Court document filed on October 26, Habib “did knowingly commit and attempt to commit an act to obstruct, impede, and interfere with any fireman or law enforcement officer”.

Previous court documents with Cass County in June say police were able to identify Habib at the Downtown Riot from security camera footage, as they had dealt with Habib before.

Officers say Habib was seen picking up a bottle that had a white object sticking out of it, lighting it on fire and throwing the bottle towards the police line. The bottle appeared to be a Molotov cocktail, court documents say, but at the very least was a glass bottle.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

News - 5:00PM News October 27 - Part 1

Updated: 35 minutes ago
Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY

News

News - 5:00PM News October 27 - Part 3

Updated: 35 minutes ago
Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY

Consumer

News - 5:00PM News October 27 - Part 2

Updated: 35 minutes ago
Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY

News

’Can I change my vote’ trending on Google

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Cali Hubbard
Election Day is nearing, and more than 64 million Americans have already voted, some of which are going back on who they want to win for president.

POVnow

NFL’s Herschel Walker On His Support For President Trump

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Anna Johnson
Former NFL player and Heisman Trophy winner, Herschel Walker, shares why he supports President Trump.

Latest News

News

News - 4:00PM News October 27 - Part 3

Updated: 1 hours ago
Valley News Live at 4PM

News

News - 4:00PM News October 27 - Part 4

Updated: 1 hours ago
Valley News Live at 4PM

News

News - 4:00PM News October 27 - Part 2

Updated: 1 hours ago
Valley News Live at 4PM

Forecast

Weather - 4:00PM Weather - October 27

Updated: 1 hours ago
Valley News Live at 4PM

News

News - 4:00PM News October 27 - Part 1

Updated: 1 hours ago
Valley News Live at 4PM

News

MN man with 28 DWIs dies

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Katherine Aupperle
67-year-old Danny Lee Bettcher has passed away.