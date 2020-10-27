Protester faces federal indictment after downtown riot

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Another protester will face federal indictment in connection to the riots in Downtown Fargo on May 30.

21-year old Abdimanan Bana Habib was indicted on a federal charge of civil disorder.

According to a North Dakota District Court document filed on October 26, Habib “did knowingly commit and attempt to commit an act to obstruct, impede, and interfere with any fireman or law enforcement officer”.

Previous court documents with Cass County in June say police were able to identify Habib at the Downtown Riot from security camera footage, as they had dealt with Habib before.

Officers say Habib was seen picking up a bottle that had a white object sticking out of it, lighting it on fire and throwing the bottle towards the police line. The bottle appeared to be a Molotov cocktail, court documents say, but at the very least was a glass bottle.

