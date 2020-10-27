Advertisement

EHD outbreak in southwest North Dakota

Deer
Deer(North Dakota Game and Fish Department)
By Lisa Budeau
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 5:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department says deer mortality caused by epizootic hemorrhagic disease is allowing whitetail hunters to get a refund.

Based on continuing reports of white-tailed deer mortality in western North Dakota caused by epizootic hemorrhagic disease, the state Game and Fish Department is allowing hunters with whitetail licenses in units 3D1, 3D2, 3E1, 3E2, 3F1, 3F2, 4A, 4B, 4C, 4D, 4E and 4F the option of turning those licenses in for refunds.

Hunters who return their licenses will have their bonus points restored, if applicable, to the same number of points prior to the 2020 deer gun lottery.

Bruce Stillings, big game supervisor, said the decision is based on evidence of moderate to significant white-tailed deer losses in some areas that might affect hunting success in those locations.

“While we first received reports of isolated deer deaths in August, loss of deer to this disease appears to have extended into October and covers a large area of western North Dakota,” he added. “Fortunately, the current weather pattern is colder than average temperatures with below freezing conditions during the night which will likely end this year’s outbreak.”

EHD, a naturally occurring virus that is spread by a biting midge, is almost always fatal to infected white-tailed deer, while mule deer do not usually die from the disease. Hunters do not have to worry about handling or consuming meat from infected deer because the virus that causes EHD is not known to cause disease in humans. In addition, the first hard freeze typically kills the midge that carries and transfers the EHD virus, which will slow or halt the spread of the disease.

Before deciding to turn in a license, Stillings urges whitetail license holders to make local contacts to find out the extent of mortality in their hunting area. Large portions of affected units had no reports of whitetail deaths.

“The whitetail population has not been decimated and in many areas a good harvest is still needed,” he said, adding that more than 9,000 white-tailed deer license holders are eligible for license refunds.

The last time Game and Fish made license refunds an option for hunters because of an EHD outbreak was in 2011.

White-tailed deer license holders who want a refund must mail their tag, along with a note requesting a refund due to EHD, to the Game and Fish Department’s Bismarck office no later than Nov. 5. Envelopes postmarked Nov. 5 will be accepted.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Valley Today

Man arrested for DUI following semi fire in Park Rapids, MN

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Jordan Schroeer
The semi is considered a total loss and a nearby business, Leading Edge Mechanical, also has damage from the fire.

Valley Today

Missing 80-year-old woman found dead

Updated: 3 hours ago
Authorities say Nyberg was found well off the road in an unharvested cornfield.

News

Crookston Police investigating burglaries at two businesses

Updated: 7 hours ago
The burglaries happened around 7:10 AM on Saturdaying October 24.

News

Agreement reached paving the way for the Fargo Diversion Project

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Mike Morken
Agreement Reached to End Lawsuits and Compensate for Impacts From the Fargo-Moorhead Area Diversion Project

Latest News

News

Mask Mandates in Grand Forks, Devils Lake

Updated: 8 hours ago
They’re similar to the mandates in Fargo and Minot in that they have no penalties attached.

News

Fargo Police warn of kitten scam

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Katherine Aupperle
Buyers beware. A website claiming to sell kittens in the Fargo area is not what it seems.

Sports

Sports - 10:00PM Sports Oct 26

Updated: 8 hours ago
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - 10:00PM News Oct 26 - Part 3

Updated: 8 hours ago
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - Fargo Police warn of kitten scam

Updated: 8 hours ago
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - 10:00PM News Oct 26 - Part 1

Updated: 8 hours ago
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD