Devils Lake Police Department searching for missing 14-year-old

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Devils Lake Police Department needs your help finding a runaway juvenile.

14-year-old Hannah Abrahamson left her home on October 11th and has not returned home or been seen or heard since then.

Abrahamson is 5′6, 150 pounds with brown eyes and brownish colored hair.

If you have any information that could assist in locating Hannah, please contact the Devils Lake Police Department at 701-662-0700, or use the text-a-tip hotline at 701-350-0792.

