Crookston Police investigating burglaries at two businesses

Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Crookston, Minn (Valley News Live) - Crookston Police are investigating a pair of burglaries at two businesses.

They received calls around 7:10 AM on Saturday, October 24th, 2020 of a burglary at Best Used Trucks at 635 Marin Ave. and Valley Plains Equipment at 723 3rd Ave SW.

Early investigations indicate a person forced their way into both businesses.

It is likely a vehicle was used to take the stolen items.

It is an active investigation with limited details.

No other information is being released at this time.

The CPD is asking for everyone’s help in providing any information related to these incidents.

If anyone observed a vehicle or people at or near these businesses during the time of these burglaries, or if you have heard or learned of any details related, you are asked to call the Crookston Police Department at 218-281-3111.

