Amy Coney Barrett Confirmed As Supreme Court Justice

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In a 52-48 vote, Amy Coney Barrett has been confirmed to the Supreme Court, filling the seat of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

With just 8 days to go until the presidential election, this is the closest high court confirmation ever to an election. Despite pushback from Democrats on the vote being rushed, Republicans were able to secure the nomination and, likely, a conservative majority on the court for years to come.

The 48-year-old federal appeals court judge from Indiana will take the judicial oath tomorrow. She is expected to begin hearing cases soon.

