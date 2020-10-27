Agreement reached paving the way for the Fargo Diversion Project

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An agreement has been reached that should clear the way for the Fargo Moorhead Area Diversion Project.

Here’s a release sent out Monday night:

A Settlement Agreement (Agreement) to resolve federal and state litigation related to the FM Area Diversion Project was signed October 26, 2020 by leaders of the Metro Flood Diversion Authority and a number of upstream entities. Signers to the agreement included the Metro Flood Diversion Authority (Authority), the Richland-Wilkin Joint Powers Agreement (JPA), the City of Comstock, the City of Wolverton, and the Buffalo Red River Watershed District (BRRWD).

The Agreement includes provisions for the Authority to provide compensation and mitigation to political subdivisions located within Richland County, ND and Wilkin County, MN for potential impacts from the Diversion Project. The Agreement also includes a joint submittal to dismiss all federal and state lawsuits and proceedings that challenge the Diversion Project.

“The Judge and legislative leaders in both North Dakota and Minnesota have urged us to find common ground in order to move forward with flood protection for the Fargo-Moorhead area, and that’s what this agreement does.” Dr. Tim Mahoney, Chair of the Authority, said. “This agreement is monumental and I really commend all sides for coming together to find resolution. I think future generations will be grateful for the tremendous effort put into this.”

“We believe this agreement gives us the local control to ensure that our concerns over the impacts in Richland County from the diversion project will be adequately addressed.” Richland County Commissioner Nathan Berseth said. “This agreement also recognizes the concerns of our school districts, townships, and ensures the City of Christine is not negatively affected from flooding due to the project.”

“We want Moorhead and Fargo to have flood protection, but it is paramount that our concerns in Wilkin County also be addressed,” Wilkin County Commissioner Dennis Larson said. “The project has changed many times since we formed the JPA and we need to make sure programs are in place to protect those who are impacted.”

