896 new Covid cases, 15 more deaths in North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 896 new cases of COVID-19 along with 15 more deaths in the state.

In total, 476 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.

In Cass County alone there are currently 135 new cases.

Health officials said the daily positivity rate is 14.82 percent.

There are now 6,315 active cases in North Dakota, with 161 patients hospitalized.

