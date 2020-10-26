Advertisement

Young boy shot near home in St. Cloud

Shooting Investigation graphic by MGN.(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 4:26 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) - Authorities say a 9-year-old boy who was standing near the main entry door to a St. Cloud apartment complex was shot by someone from an unknown location.

The wound is not believed to be life-threatening. St. Cloud police say the victim, who lived in the building, was bringing in items from a vehicle Saturday night when he was struck by a single gunshot.

First responders provided medical aid to the boy before he was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and are asking for the public’s help for information. No further details have been released.

