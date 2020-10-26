VP Mike Pence returns to Minnesota

(Valley News Live) -

While the country deals with a new surge of coronavirus cases, Vice President Mike Pence’s Chief of Staff and several aides have also tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Vice President, who heads the White House Coronavirus Task Force, tested negative.

But, the White House Chief of Staff is defending Pence’s plans to continue campaigning publicly, despite potentially being exposed.

The VP will be in Minnesota on Monday.

He’s scheduled to speak at a rally at the Hibbing airport.

People attending the event will be given temperature checks, face masks and access to hand sanitizer.

