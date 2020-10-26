U.S. Senate Candidate Jason Lewis rushed into emergency surgery for severe internal hernia

EAGAN, Minn. (Valley News Live) - U.S. Senate Candidate Jason Lewis has been rushed to the emergency room with severe abdominal pain.

This information has been confirmed through Congressmen Lewis' Twitter page.

Jason Lewis for Senate Campaign Manager Tom Szymanski released this following statement this morning:

“Early this morning, Congressman Lewis was rushed to the emergency room with severe abdominal pain. Following tests and examination, doctors determined that he is suffering from a severe internal hernia, a diagnosis which they indicated is life-threatening if not treated quickly. As such, Congressman Lewis was rushed into emergency surgery which he is now undergoing.”

Prior to being taken to the operating room, Congressman Lewis is in good spirits and optimistic.

The campaign will release more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.