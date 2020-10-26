Advertisement

‘Travel nurses’ helping fill staff shortages in Fargo hospitals

By Bailey Hurley
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Essentia Health says the last three or four weeks has been extremely busy as they continue to take patients in from all over North Dakota and parts of Minnesota. However, Dr. Richard Vetter, Essentia’s Chief Medical Officer says most of those patients are non-COVID, and says the number of patients with the virus who need an ICU bed or a ventilator is much less than at the beginning of the pandemic.

“Many of our COVID patients are in for only 24 hours, 48 hours until we can be reassured that they’re going to be safe and that their respiratory conditions aren’t worsening,” Vetter said.

While Vetter says their Fargo hospital has been running at or near capacity recently it’s not beds that’s been the biggest challenge for them, rather the staffing.

“They get quarantined and can’t come to work so that’s been a challenge,” he said.

To help combat the shortages, both Essentia and Sanford say they’re currently contracting traveling nurses, which Vetter says do not replace any permanent members of the team. Vetter added while it does vary, each traveler’s contract lasts around 12 weeks.

Sanford Health says since July, they’ve hired 152 temporary nurses. Essentia reports this week alone they have 15 extra hands on deck.

“They are very hard to come by, as you can imagine every part of the country is negotiating or trying to get travelers in the community. It’s been a little bit more of a challenge than it would have been historically, but we do have a few that are coming in,” Vetter said.

Vetter says there’s currently what seems like a never-ending grid keeping track of which staff member is out and for how long.

“If you have a family member who’s tested positive and is symptomatic and you’re living in that same household, your quarantine period, it could theoretically be up to 24 days and that’s really a challenge,” he said.

Vetter added most healthcare workers' exposure happens outside of the hospital, which has Essentia putting extra emphasis on COVID-19 precautions and safety for their staff ‘to try and keep themselves and their families safe outside of work so they are available to help us meet the needs of our patients.’

