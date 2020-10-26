FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - South Dakota earned 25 first-place votes to top the Summit League Women’s Basketball preseason poll released Monday.

The Coyotes enter the season after becoming the first team in Summit League history to go undefeated en route to a regular season and tournament title.

South Dakota State received the other 11 first-place votes.

The poll is comprised of the league’s nine head coaches, sports information directors, and two media members from each school’s coverage area.

North Dakota State was picked to finish in fifth place, while the University of North Dakota was selected eighth.

UND junior forward Julia Fleecs was named to the Preseason All-Summit League second team.

North Dakota State had no representatives on the All-Summit League teams.

South Dakota senior forward Hannah Sjerven was tabbed as the Preseason Player of the Year. Sjerven was named the Summit League Defensive Player of the Year and Summit League Championship MVP in her junior season.

Preseason Poll

Rank School (1st Place Votes) Points

1. South Dakota (25) 587

2. South Dakota State (11) 566

3. Western Illinois 389

4. Oral Roberts 376

5. North Dakota State 371

6. Kansas City 323

7. Denver 300

8. North Dakota 203

9. Omaha 124

2020-21 Preseason Summit League Player of the Year

Hannah Sjerven – South Dakota

Preseason All-Summit League First Team

Paiton Burckhard, South Dakota State, Jr., F (14.2 ppg/5.7 rpg/1.8 apg)

Chloe Lamb, South Dakota, Sr., G (11.2 ppg/3.3 rpg/1.5 apg)

Keni Jo Lippe, Oral Roberts, Sr., G (18.5 ppg/8.0 rpg/2.5 apg)

Mariah Murdie, Omaha, Jr., F (11.1 ppg/6.0 rpg/1.2 bpg)

Myah Selland, South Dakota State, Jr., F (13.8 ppg/5.0 rpg/3.0 apg)

Hannah Sjerven, South Dakota, Sr., F (12.2 ppg/7.3 rpg/2.0 bpg)

Preseason All-Summit League Second Team

Monica Arens, South Dakota, Sr., G (9.3 ppg/3.9 rpg/1.8 apg)

Julia Fleecs, North Dakota, Jr., F (12.2 ppg/4.8 rpg/0.7 apg)

Tylee Irwin, South Dakota State, Sr., F (8.5 ppg/5.1 rpg/2.3 apg)

Tori Nelson, South Dakota State, So., F (9.7 ppg/3.9 rpg/1.0 spg)

Evan Zars, Western Illinois, Jr., F (9.1 ppg/9.3 rpg/1.5 bpg)

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.