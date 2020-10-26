Advertisement

Sanford Health and Intermountain Healthcare announce intent to merge

Sanford Health and Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare announced their intent to merge at a virtual media conference Monday.
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sanford Health and Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare announced their intent to merge on Monday.

“Today, we’re marking another major milestone in our long history of working to change the course of healthcare across the globe. By coming together with Intermountain Healthcare, we will improve the health and well-being of the communities we serve and strengthen our impact on healthcare delivery and value,” says Kelby Krabbenhoft, president and CEO of Sanford Health.

Intermountain Healthcare, a healthcare system at the forefront of digital healthcare and telehealth.

“Intermountain and Sanford have a shared vision of the future of healthcare and have the aligned values needed to better serve more communities across the nation,” says Marc Harrison, M.D., president and CEO of Intermountain Healthcare.

The boards of both not-for-profit organizations approved a resolution to support moving forward.

The combined organization will employ more than 89,000 people, and operate 70 hospitals, many in rural communities. It will operate 435 clinics across seven states, provide senior care and services in 366 locations in 24 states, and insure 1.1 million people. The organization will have headquarters in Salt Lake City, Utah, and corporate offices in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

The merger is expected to close in 2021 pending federal and state approvals.

