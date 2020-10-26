NDSU picked 3rd, UND 6th in Summit League Men’s Basketball preseason poll

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Summit League released the Men’s Basketball preseason poll Monday.

Defending tournament champion North Dakota State has been picked to finish third, while tournament runner-up North Dakota was picked sixth.

The poll is comprised of head coaches, sports information directors, and media covering the league.

South Dakota State tops the poll receiving 33 of the 36 first-place votes. Oral Roberts came in second.

The League also released preseason first and second-team selections. North Dakota State senior forward Rocky Kreuser was selected to the second team. North Dakota had no selections. Douglas Willson from South Dakota State was picked as the preseason player of the year. Wilson averaged 20.5 ppg in 14 league games, which is tops among all Summit League returners. He is the only returning player from the 2020 All-League First Team.

Men’s Basketball Preseason Poll

Rank School (1st Place Votes) Points

1. South Dakota State (33) 608

2. Oral Roberts 514

3. North Dakota State (3) 466

4. Omaha 379

5. South Dakota 354

6. North Dakota 301

7. Kansas City 248

8. Denver 203

9. Western Illinois 167

2020-21 Preseason Summit League Player of the Year

Douglas Wilson – South Dakota State

Preseason All-Summit League First Team

· Noah Freidel, SDSU, So., G (12.2 ppg/4.1 rpg/1.6 apg)

· Kevin Obanor, ORU, Jr., F (12.3 ppg/6.9 rpg/0.9 bpg)

· Matt Pile, Omaha, Sr., F (11.6 ppg/10.0 rpg/1.5 bpg)

· Filip Rebraca, UND, Jr., F (14.3 ppg/8.9 rpg/1.0 bpg)

· Stanley Umude, USD, Sr., F (16.7 ppg/6.3 rpg/1.4 bpg)

· Douglas Wilson, SDSU, Sr., F (18.6 ppg/6.4 rpg/0.9 bpg)

Preseason All-Summit League Second Team

· Max Abmas, ORU, So., G (14.5 ppg/2.2 rpg/1.4 apg)

· Matt Dentlinger, SDSU, Jr., F (12.2 ppg/6.0 rpg/1.3 bpg)

· Rocky Kreuser, NDSU, Sr., F (10.0 ppg/6.0 rpg/0.9 bpg)

· Marlon Ruffin, Omaha, Jr., G/F (8.8 ppg/3.3 rpg/1.3 apg)

· Jase Townsend, Denver, Jr., G (16.9 ppg/5.3 rpg/2.2 apg)

