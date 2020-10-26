ND set to process ballots before election day, speed up results

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - North Dakota Republican Gov. Doug Burgum says election workers in the GOP-run state should be allowed to begin processing absentee ballots five days before the Nov. 3 election.

Burgum said in a release Saturday he signed an executive order to give workers enough time to verify voter information and “ensure election integrity and timely results” on voting day.

The North Dakota County Auditors Association submitted the request to allow local election boards a head start.

Actual counting will not begin until after the polls close on election day.

Association Executive Director Donnell Preskey Hushka says that without the extension, the results could be delayed “not by hours but maybe even days.”

