Advertisement

National Guard soldier send off ceremony goes virtual

National Guard soldier send off ceremony goes virtual
National Guard soldier send off ceremony goes virtual(KFYR-TV)
By Julie Martin
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 7:53 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - On Sunday, 72 North Dakota National Guard soldiers were sent off for a nine-month deployment in Washington D.C.

However, the soldiers were separated, and families weren’t allowed at the ceremony as the coronavirus continues to halt in-person gatherings.

Some soldiers say they are taking their third deployment, others are going on their first.

But one thing they all had in common, was how much they’re going to miss friends and family back home.

Rows of soldiers line the hanger, all six-feet apart, and wearing their masks.

“This ceremony is part of the new normal. But one thing that is not part of the new normal, something that we continue to do day-in and day-out is that we remain always ready and always there,” said Maj. Gen. Al Dohrmann, North Dakota National Guard.

The soldiers sit next to their soon-to-be combat companion, while their families watch from home.

“I would love to have my family down here, my boys especially, they see and they play with the little model Black Hawks that I have at home and I’ve always wanted to bring them down here,” said Kyle Gensburger, specialist for the North Dakota National Guard.

Across the street, more soldiers going on the mission watch from a projector.

“I have two previous deployments, one to Afghanistan in 2009 and then one to the National Capitol Region in 2013, this one is completely different with the mission,” said Brock Johlfs, pilot for the North Dakota National Guard.

Although details of the mission are limited, the unit will be supporting the 12th Aviation Brigade, transporting personal and cargo.

“It’s going to be tough, because I have three kids, two boys and one girl,” said Gensburger.

Soon these soldiers will say goodbye, one last time.

“The hardest part is leaving family and friends,” said Johlfs.

Until they return home next year.

Of the 72 soldiers deploying, 38 are married and 34 have children.

They are expected to leave in November.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Valley Today

VP Mike Pence returns to Minnesota

Updated: 47 minutes ago
He’s scheduled to speak at a rally at the Hibbing airport.

Valley Today

ND set to process ballots before election day, speed up results

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Actual counting will not begin until after the polls close on election day.

Valley Today

Young boy shot near home in St. Cloud

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Police say the investigation is ongoing and are asking for the public’s help for information. No further details have been released.

News

Sports - Fargo Force look ahead to 2020-21 season

Updated: 6 hours ago

Latest News

Coronavirus

Downtown Fargo VFW Club closes temporarily

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Katherine Aupperle
The Fargo VFW Club has announced that the Downtown Fargo VFW Club is closed temporarily.

Coronavirus

Minnesota reports 1,684 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Katherine Aupperle
The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 1,684 new cases of COVID-19.

Coronavirus

851 new COVID-19 cases reported in North Dakota

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Katherine Aupperle
The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting 851 new cases of COVID-19.

News

Man killed in Walsh County crash

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Katherine Aupperle
One man is dead after a crash in Walsh County Sunday morning.

News

News - 10:00PM News October 24 - Part 2

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

Forecast

Weather - 10:00PM Weather - October 24

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD