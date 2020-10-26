Man identified in deadly Walsh Co. crash

PARK RIVER N.D. (Valley News Live) -

The North Dakota Highway Patrol has identified the victim of a single vehicle crash as Tony Ebertowski, 38, of Pisek, N.D.

Troopers say Ebertowski failed to negotiate a curve in the road and entered the ditch.

The crash happened on 135th Avenue NE south of Park River, N.D. early Sunday morning.

The Ford pickup hit the north ditch embankment of 66th Street NE where it overturned onto its right side.

Ebertowski was partially ejected and died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

