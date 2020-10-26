Advertisement

Man identified in deadly Walsh Co. crash

(WCTV)
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 7:53 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARK RIVER N.D. (Valley News Live) -

The North Dakota Highway Patrol has identified the victim of a single vehicle crash as Tony Ebertowski, 38, of Pisek, N.D.

Troopers say Ebertowski failed to negotiate a curve in the road and entered the ditch.

The crash happened on 135th Avenue NE south of Park River, N.D. early Sunday morning.

The Ford pickup hit the north ditch embankment of 66th Street NE where it overturned onto its right side.

Ebertowski was partially ejected and died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Valley Today

VP Mike Pence returns to Minnesota

Updated: 2 hours ago
He’s scheduled to speak at a rally at the Hibbing airport.

Valley Today

ND set to process ballots before election day, speed up results

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Actual counting will not begin until after the polls close on election day.

News

Valley Today KVLY - Oct. 26th 6:50am

Updated: 3 hours ago
Valley Today on KVLY

Valley Today

Young boy shot near home in St. Cloud

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Police say the investigation is ongoing and are asking for the public’s help for information. No further details have been released.

Latest News

News

Sports - Fargo Force look ahead to 2020-21 season

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

National Guard soldier send off ceremony goes virtual

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Julie Martin
On Sunday, 72 North Dakota National Guard soldiers were sent off for a nine-month deployment in Washington D.C.

Coronavirus

Downtown Fargo VFW Club closes temporarily

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Katherine Aupperle
The Fargo VFW Club has announced that the Downtown Fargo VFW Club is closed temporarily.

Coronavirus

Minnesota reports 1,684 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Katherine Aupperle
The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 1,684 new cases of COVID-19.

Coronavirus

851 new COVID-19 cases reported in North Dakota

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Katherine Aupperle
The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting 851 new cases of COVID-19.

News

Man killed in Walsh County crash

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Katherine Aupperle
One man is dead after a crash in Walsh County Sunday morning.