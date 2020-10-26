Halloween 2020 packed full of happenings

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Halloween weekend 2020 is packed full of happenings. Daylight savings is coming to an end, there will be a full moon on Saturday, and of course, there’s Halloween.

“Instead of it being this huge production, but more of an intimate production,” said Brenda Giere, Halloween Express Co-Owner.

Brenda Giere, Co-Owner of Halloween express in Fargo, said many are looking to celebrate on a smaller scale setting.

“I know that we have just seen a surge of stuff sell through our home decor department,” said Giere. “So that tells me that people are deciding to maybe have their festivities and their fun and their parties at their home.”

Parents like Alyssa Otto from Bagley, Minnesota, said she’s going all out for her kids.

“They were talking about no trick-or-treating and stuff like that for the kids, but it’s like you know with this covid stuff going on, yes there are risks you take every day going out, but I mean you know these kids have had to go through a lot with distance learning,” said Alyssa Otto from Bagley, MN.

“We have two kids, two boys,” said Cory Chaput from Fargo. “We’re just going to do like normal, I guess. See who shows up, and we’ll have the light on and candy ready.”

Some parents have their candy chutes ready or trunk or treats picked out.

Others said they’ve gotten ideas off our Valley News Live Facebook thread.

“It’s the one fun thing that they look forward to in the year, and if everybody’s been required to wear masks all year, then the one day you get to wear a mask, why shouldn’t you?” said Otto.

They are keeping the spirit as alive as they can for kids so they can feel a sense of hope through the midst of the pandemic.

“Halloween is the one time that they can transform and become somebody new, and so I think parents are working really hard to try to preserve that as still being a fun day,” said Giere.

Another factor in this could be the weather. Our First Alert Storm team is pointing to warmer temps, which could have ghosts and goblins reconsidering plans to stay in and opting for something a little more adventurous and yet safe.

The CDC has a list of recommendations for Halloween here.

