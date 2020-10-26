Fargo Public Schools seeking name submissions for Woodrow Wilson High School

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Public Schools is accepting input for the new name of Woodrow Wilson High School.

Suggestions can be submitted here. Submissions will be accepted until November 8th at 5:00 p.m.

It will then be reviewed by the Board of Education and be voted on a later date. FPS will transition the school to its new name by the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year.

