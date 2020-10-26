Fargo Police Department warns of scam website

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is warning the public about a website that says it has kittens for sale.

Police say an individual contact them about it and said they paid a lot of fees: adoption fee, shipping, additional shipping, vaccine, new crate, and $1000 for a City permit fee, and an additional request for $1000 for COVID-19 related fees.

After further review, the website provides an address pinned to downtown Fargo which is inaccurate. The local phone number on the website states it is a long-distance number that requires an access code.

Police say they’ve seen similar scams involving cute little puppies too. They’re urging you to be cautious when purchasing anything online, and if you can, go to the shelter for animals.

Fargo PD Scam Post (Fargo Police)

