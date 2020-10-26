Fargo Force look ahead to 2020-21 season

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Teams in the United States Hockey League are getting back on the ice and ready to start a regular season in November.

Back in March the USHL canceled the rest of the 2019-20 season.

“In a competition based industry like hockey is you bae yourself and you gauge yourself on the success you have and so to not be able to finish the season and have a complete season and then have an opportunity to compete in playoffs, it was unlike any other season where there was no end,” second-year Fargo Force head coach Pierre-Paul Lamoureux said.

The Force were one of the teams looking to capture the Clark Cup riding an 8-game winning streak and sitting in second place in the standings before the season was called off.

Fast forward seven months and the Force and the rest of the USHL is hoping to get a 2020-2021 season in.

“There’s a new norm that we as coaches and our players have to live by on a daily basis and that’s something that we’ve stressed to our group because our players want to play and to ensure that we are playing we have to keep our players safe and follow proper protocol to make sure that we have a season.” Lamoureux said.

There is plenty at stake for these players. Some already have college scholarships waiting for them, others are working towards earning one, so the motivation to keep a season going is there from their perspective.

The number of games has been reduced from 62 to 54, and for safety reasons, teams will play a more regional schedule to reduce travel.

“It’s less nights on the bus, less nights in the hotel and more nights at home in Fargo in their own beds. So that’s going to allow for proper rest, recover and the things that they need.”

Lamoureux adds he believes the reduced travel will lead to a better on-ice product night in and night out.

If there’s one thing Lamoureux and his coaching staff have been preaching this year is the ability to adapt to the ever changing world we now live in.

“We’re such creatures of habit and we love our routine and what we’ve have had to really emphasize with our players is we’ve got to be flexible, we’ve got to be adaptable and we’re trying to teach our guys how to handle difficult situations and conditions and really that things might not go how we expect them to go and we’ve got to be able to respond the right way.”

The Force are scheduled to open the season November 6th against Lincoln.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.