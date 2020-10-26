Advertisement

527 new Covid cases, 5 more deaths in North Dakota

(KVLY)
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 527 new cases of COVID-19 along with 5 more deaths in the state.

In total, 461 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.

In Cass County alone there are currently 136 new cases.

Health officials said the daily positivity rate is 8.28 percent.

There are now 6,446 active cases in North Dakota, with 173 patients hospitalized.

