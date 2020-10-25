One injured in crash in Wilkin County
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WILKIN COUNTY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - One person was injured in a crash on Interstate 94 in Wilkin County.
Around 5:45 pm Saturday, 23-year-old Adenike Martins was heading west on Interstate 94 near milepost 28.
Officials say she was driving at a high rate of speed when the vehicle went into the ditch.
Martins suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The other two people in the vehicle, including a two-year-old girl, were not injured.
