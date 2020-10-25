Advertisement

One injured in crash in Wilkin County

By Katherine Aupperle
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WILKIN COUNTY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - One person was injured in a crash on Interstate 94 in Wilkin County.

Around 5:45 pm Saturday, 23-year-old Adenike Martins was heading west on Interstate 94 near milepost 28.

Officials say she was driving at a high rate of speed when the vehicle went into the ditch.

Martins suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The other two people in the vehicle, including a two-year-old girl, were not injured.

