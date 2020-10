M.N. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 1,684 new cases of COVID-19.

21 additional deaths are also being recorded.

Those who died range in age from their early 30s to over 100 years old.

2,349 have died in the state.

118,485 people are listed as recovered.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.